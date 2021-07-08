Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, is due to arrive in Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data on July 7.

With a capacity of 144,888 cubic meters, the vessel left Algeria's port of Arzew on July 2 and is currently en route to its next destination, the Aliaga LNG terminal.

The vessel, which was built in 2004, is sailing under the flag of the Bahamas.

It is expected to arrive in Turkey at 11.00 a.m. local time on July 9.

More than four million people have now died from COVID-19, the WHO said on July 7, as many rich nations prepare to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.

