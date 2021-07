Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, reached Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data.

The vessel, which has a capacity of 144,888 cubic meters, left Algeria's port of Arzew on July 2 and arrived at its final destination, the Aliaga LNG terminal on July 9 at 21.00 local time.

The ship is sailing under the Bahamas flag.