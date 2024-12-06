Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war

ALEPPO

Displaced residents of Aleppo are cautiously returning to their homes after opposition forces captured Syria’s second-largest city in a swift and unexpected offensive last week, dealing a significant blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran.

The operation, launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on Nov. 27, forced government forces to retreat, marking a major shift in control over one of the country’s most strategic urban centers. Aleppo has been held by Syrian government forces since late 2016.

Türkiye’s daily Hürriyet correspondents in Aleppo reported a mix of relief and unease among locals. While some residents welcomed the rebels’ arrival, many fear potential retaliation from the regime and Russian airstrikes, a recurring threat in the war-torn city.

Despite these concerns, signs of life have reemerged, daily Hürriyet said.

Authorities have lifted the curfew until 7 p.m., allowing residents to fill the streets and gather in prominent locations like Sadallah al-Jabiri Square and the historic Aleppo Citadel. Syrians are reuniting with family members, revisiting landmarks they had not seen in years.

HTS and allied factions have established a presence, manning checkpoints across key entry points, while local police have resumed duties in city intersections. Although electricity has been restored, the city remains without the internet or reliable communication networks, the daily said.

Businesses that had shuttered during the fighting, including bakeries, shops and cafes, have begun reopening, while aid groups distribute bread to neighborhoods. Street markets and vendors are gradually returning, bringing a semblance of normalcy to Aleppo’s battered streets.

“Aleppo is my home and we’ve waited years to return,” said Fatma Hamees, a resident who fled to Türkiye at the onset of the war. “We’ll stay here for good now—unless another war forces us to leave again.”

However, reminders of recent violence remain stark. The New Aleppo Square and the Aleppo Hospital, both struck by airstrikes days before the rebels took control, are strewn with debris, burnt-out vehicles and personal belongings of the victims.

Aleppo’s Christian community, which had been largely confined indoors for years, has begun to reappear in the city, according to the Turkish daily.

Some are already preparing for Christmas by decorating trees. Churches, closed for over a week, are expected to hold services again this Dec. 8.

Before the civil war that began in 2011, Aleppo was home to approximately 200,000 Christians, including 50,000 Armenians. That number has since dwindled to around 30,000, with Armenians comprising a third of the remaining community, according to local sources.