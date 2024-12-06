Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war

Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war

ALEPPO
Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war

Displaced residents of Aleppo are cautiously returning to their homes after opposition forces captured Syria’s second-largest city in a swift and unexpected offensive last week, dealing a significant blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran.

The operation, launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on Nov. 27, forced government forces to retreat, marking a major shift in control over one of the country’s most strategic urban centers. Aleppo has been held by Syrian government forces since late 2016.

Türkiye’s daily Hürriyet correspondents in Aleppo reported a mix of relief and unease among locals. While some residents welcomed the rebels’ arrival, many fear potential retaliation from the regime and Russian airstrikes, a recurring threat in the war-torn city.

Despite these concerns, signs of life have reemerged, daily Hürriyet said.

Authorities have lifted the curfew until 7 p.m., allowing residents to fill the streets and gather in prominent locations like Sadallah al-Jabiri Square and the historic Aleppo Citadel. Syrians are reuniting with family members, revisiting landmarks they had not seen in years.

HTS and allied factions have established a presence, manning checkpoints across key entry points, while local police have resumed duties in city intersections. Although electricity has been restored, the city remains without the internet or reliable communication networks, the daily said.

Businesses that had shuttered during the fighting, including bakeries, shops and cafes, have begun reopening, while aid groups distribute bread to neighborhoods. Street markets and vendors are gradually returning, bringing a semblance of normalcy to Aleppo’s battered streets.

“Aleppo is my home and we’ve waited years to return,” said Fatma Hamees, a resident who fled to Türkiye at the onset of the war. “We’ll stay here for good now—unless another war forces us to leave again.”

However, reminders of recent violence remain stark. The New Aleppo Square and the Aleppo Hospital, both struck by airstrikes days before the rebels took control, are strewn with debris, burnt-out vehicles and personal belongings of the victims.

Aleppo’s Christian community, which had been largely confined indoors for years, has begun to reappear in the city, according to the Turkish daily.

Some are already preparing for Christmas by decorating trees. Churches, closed for over a week, are expected to hold services again this Dec. 8.

Before the civil war that began in 2011, Aleppo was home to approximately 200,000 Christians, including 50,000 Armenians. That number has since dwindled to around 30,000, with Armenians comprising a third of the remaining community, according to local sources.

conflict,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

    Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

  3. With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

    With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

  4. South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

    South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

  5. Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown

    Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown
Recommended
Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad
South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem
Syrians celebrate Assads fall as his whereabouts unknown

Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown
Türkiye, Iran, Russia meet in Doha to discuss Syria

Türkiye, Iran, Russia meet in Doha to discuss Syria
South Korea president apologises but doesnt resign before impeachment vote

South Korea president apologises but doesn't resign before impeachment vote
Syria govt loses control of key city Daraa

Syria govt loses control of key city Daraa
WORLD Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen on a "deal" to end the war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris to discuss the future of the conflict.

ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿