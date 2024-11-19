Alcoholic beverage sector faces tax scrutiny

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry is set to tighten its grip on the alcoholic beverage sector through intensified tax inspections.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced the move through social media, emphasizing the government’s commitment to comprehensive sectoral audits.

“We continue our sectoral audits with extensive fieldwork,” Şimşek stated. “Following the actual inventory count, tax inspections will be conducted for large taxpayers in the alcoholic beverages sector who have been identified.”

In the tobacco and alcoholic beverages sectors, the companies whose stocks were counted in this year's actual inventory survey were mostly large taxpayers. The total turnover of these companies was determined to be approximately 100 billion Turkish Liras (around $29,000,000).

The announcement signals heightened oversight in the industry, reflecting broader efforts to ensure compliance and transparency among major taxpayers.