Album launched in Istanbul to support cancer fight

ISTANBUL

Music meets philanthropy in Istanbul as the new album “Jazz’ın Kanatları” (Wings of Jazz) hits the shelves, with all digital and vinyl proceeds to be donated to the Turkish Cancer Society.

The album was introduced at an event at the Taksim Intercontinental Hotel, attended by artists Fatih Erkoç, Işın Karaca, and businessperson and musician Aydan Kanatlı.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Cancer Society Board Chair Burak Duruma emphasized the significance of the initiative, saying, “We are gathered here not only for an album launch but for a meaningful social responsibility project. It is very important that the power of art meets social benefit. The support of our artists for such initiatives is also extremely valuable. Early diagnosis and screening are crucial in the fight against cancer. We know that the strongest medicine against cancer is support. We thank everyone who contributed.”

Kanatlı highlighted the symbolic meaning of the project, sharing a story about a child throwing stranded starfish back into the ocean. “When told that saving one would not make a difference, the child replied, ‘It made a difference for that one,’” Kanatlı said.

“Our work is like throwing at least one starfish back into the ocean. Even making a small contribution to the fight against cancer makes us happy. I feel very lucky to be together with such valuable artists. With their support, I believe we will achieve our goal,” Kanatlı added.

Expressing her satisfaction at being part of the project, Işın Karaca said, “I believe kindness is contagious. One of our aims was exactly this. Supporting the fight against cancer is very important. Doing this through art, through something we love, makes it even more meaningful. Cancer is something we could all face at any time, and early diagnosis is critical.”

Erkoç also underlined the importance of the project, saying, “I am honored and proud to be part of this valuable initiative. No one should remain indifferent when it comes to cancer. I believe this work carries great meaning. Even after artists pass away, we continue to listen to their songs and find healing. Jazz, in particular, is a source of healing. Everyone should listen to this album.”

The event concluded with the presentation of flowers to the artists and a commemorative photo session.

Composed of 10 tracks and signed by Aydan Kanatlı, the album is presented as a “call for hope and solidarity” in the fight against cancer. Featuring performances by Karaca, Jehan Barbur and Erkoç, the album’s entire proceeds will be donated to the Turkish Cancer Society, which provides free services to cancer patients.

The vinyl edition of the album has also been released, emphasizing “the unifying power of art,” while the project aims to build a bridge between music lovers and acts of kindness through online sales.