Alaska Airlines finds many loose bolts on its Boeings

Alaska Airlines finds many loose bolts on its Boeings

NEW YORK
Alaska Airlines finds many loose bolts on its Boeings

Boeing came under renewed pressure on Jan. 23 as the head of Alaska Airlines said inspections carried out after a dangerous incident had found many loose bolts on its 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft following the incident on January 5th, when a panel blew off the Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight, leaving a hole in the fuselage and forcing an emergency landing.

The company's chief executive Ben Minicucci told NBC News Tuesday that an in-house inspection of its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet carried out after the incident had found that "many" of these aircraft had loose bolts.

"I'm more than frustrated and disappointed. I am angry," he said.

"This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our guests and happened to our people," he added, calling on Boeing to "improve their quality programs in-house."

Earlier on Jan. 23, United Airlines cast doubt on future orders and deliveries of Boeing 737s in the wake of the near-disaster, in which no people died or were seriously injured.

In a conference call, its chief financial officer Michael Leskinen said 31 out of the 107 aircraft United expects to take delivery of this year are Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.

"It is unrealistic at this time to believe all of those aircraft will deliver as currently planned," he said.

Alongside its MAX 9 orders, United also has 277 as-yet-uncertified Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft on order through the rest of the 2020s, and options to purchase 200 further aircraft, Leskinen told the conference call.

"We also expect a reduction in orders and deliveries from Boeing in 2025," he said, noting that orders of 737 MAX 10s would also likely be affected.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

    Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

  2. Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

    Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

  3. US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

    US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

  4. ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

    ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

  5. Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van

    Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van
Recommended
Europes bike industry hits bumps as cycling craze cools

Europe's bike industry hits bumps as cycling craze cools
Synthetic aviation fuel has yet to take off in Europe: Study

Synthetic aviation fuel has yet to take off in Europe: Study
World Bank approves $300 mln aid to Ghana

World Bank approves $300 mln aid to Ghana
Positive signs for chip world as ASML profits soar

'Positive signs' for chip world as ASML profits soar
King coal set to lose crown for electricity production: IEA

King coal set to lose crown for electricity production: IEA
Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed
WORLD Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Israeli air strikes and ground operations were focused Thursday on the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where the U.N. said nine people were killed by tank shelling at one of its shelters the day before.
ECONOMY Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the first phase of the reform of SOEs based on transparency and in line with austerity measures has been completed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".