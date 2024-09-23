Alarming rise in Alzheimer's cases across three regions: Report

ANKARA
Alzheimer's cases are rapidly increasing nationwide, with three regions experiencing above-average rises, according to a report prepared by a research institute.

Using data from the Health Ministry, the Institute Social prepared the “Türkiye Alzheimer's Map,” drawing attention to the increasing Alzheimer’s cases across the country, particularly noting the high risk in the Marmara, Mediterranean, and Black Sea regions.

The research, prepared within the scope of World Alzheimer's Day on Sept. 21, highlighted the close connection between the illness and chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia, underlining the crucial role of early diagnosis in the process.

"A timely diagnosis is essential due to the disease being connected to such chronic illnesses, and appropriate care can limit the disease's progression,” the report said, noting that Alzheimer's is a condition that can be partially avoided or postponed.

The report stressed that, in light of Türkiye's aging patterns, it is critical to define individual, social and political actions pertaining to such chronic diseases in this sense. Furthermore, it underscored the need to create models to improve the quality and functionality of the aging processes throughout the nation as a preventive measure.

The report's findings also featured information on the mortality rates of individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

As per the report, 39.51 percent of the persons diagnosed with dementia died within a year after diagnosis, whereas 41.43 percent of those diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease passed away within the same time frame.

It noted that while 8.86 percent of dementia patients passed away in the first month after receiving a diagnosis, this figure stood at 10.75 percent for Alzheimer's patients.

