Alanyaspor beat Beşiktaş 2-1 to remain top of Süper Lig

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Aytemiz Alanyaspor beat Beşiktaş 2-1 at home to stay top of Turkey's Süper Lig on Dec. 13.

Anastasios Bakasetas converted the penalty to give a 1-0 lead to home team in the 26th minute.

Bakasetas scored his second goal to double the lead in the 79th minute.

Alanyaspor were reduced to 10 men after Khouma Babacar was sent off in the 82nd minute.

Vincent Aboubakar's penalty in the stoppage time made the score 2-1 but away team's efforts could not avoid the defeat at Bahçeşehir Okullari Stadium.

Alanyaspor maintain their impressive form in the league as they now sit top of the table with 26 points, three points ahead of Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Beşiktaş' 3-game winning streak ended in Alanya and they missed a chance to reduce gap to Alanyaspor. They are now in fourth place with 19 points, seven points behind the leaders.

In another Super Lig match, the title contenders Medipol Başakşehir were defeated by Gaziantep FK 2-1 at home.