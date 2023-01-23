Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26

Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26

ANKARA 
Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26

The opposition alliance will start its deliberations on the joint presidential candidate on Jan. 26 at a meeting that İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener will host.

In an interview with the Habertürk news portal, Akşener said the leaders of the six political parties included the selection of a joint candidate into the agenda of their this week meeting upon her proposal.

“We have never spoken about the candidate. As you know, we will be the host of the next meeting. I have proposed to start discussing this matter to the leaders during my visits this week. We will now speak about the presidential candidacy,” she said.

Akşener declined to express her party’s preference for the presidential candidate, repeating this will be discussed during the six-way meeting on Jan. 26.

She also recalled that the Nation Alliance will unveil its government program on Jan. 30 at a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“It will include a very comprehensive study about joint policies, particularly the economy, but at the same time, we will announce that we will make the government altogether. This is a sort of a government program, and a very comprehensive election campaign will be launched on this,” she maintained.

“I found it very important,” she said, adding she is sure that the opposition candidate will be elected as Türkiye’s 13th president.

“But whoever this person might be, he or she must comply with the road map we draw because the president has vast authority. But how the new president will use them and implement democracy during the transition to the parliamentary system will be decided altogether,” Akşener stated.

Politics, iyi party, Elections, opposition parties,

TÜRKIYE Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26

Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘We can’t stay silent against anti-Türkiye protests in Sweden:’ Akar

    ‘We can’t stay silent against anti-Türkiye protests in Sweden:’ Akar

  2. Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26

    Akşener says alliance to talk over candidate on Jan 26

  3. CHP leader vows to open a new, beautiful page for Türkiye with opposition leaders

    CHP leader vows to open a new, beautiful page for Türkiye with opposition leaders

  4. Diyanet to send letters over Quran burning in Sweden

    Diyanet to send letters over Quran burning in Sweden

  5. Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

    Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case
Recommended
CHP leader vows to open a new, beautiful page for Türkiye with opposition leaders

CHP leader vows to open a new, beautiful page for Türkiye with opposition leaders
‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan

‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan
May 14 polls will mark turning point for Türkiye: Akşener

May 14 polls will mark turning point for Türkiye: Akşener
We will build century of Türkiye together: Erdoğan

We will build century of Türkiye together: Erdoğan

Opposition alliance to meet on Jan 26 for talks

Opposition alliance to meet on Jan 26 for talks
Parliament begins discussions on headscarf bill

Parliament begins discussions on headscarf bill
WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.
ECONOMY Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday set the tackling of galloping inflation and currency devaluation as priorities for the 2023-2024 budget presented to parliament.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.