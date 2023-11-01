Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

ANKARA
İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has criticized the perception of militant group Hamas as "the representative of Palestine's rightful resistance," arguing that such a view indirectly benefits Israel.

"Seeing Hamas as the sole representative of Palestine is indirectly supporting the inhumane theses of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who aims to show Palestinian civilians to the world as terrorists," Akşener said during her party's group meeting on Nov. 1.

Describing Netanyahu as a "source of trouble for humanity," Akşener referred to him as the "chief psychopath" of this century. "I hope that this terrorist's actions will end as soon as possible," she said.

Akşener criticized Hamas for its onslaught on Oct. 7, which she believed provided Netanyahu with an excuse to display what she called "reckless brutality." She stated, "Hamas' actions that massacred civilians overshadowed Palestine's rights arising from international law and served Netanyahu's dirty agenda, dealing the biggest blow."

In her address, Akşener criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's stance on Hamas, where he referred to the group not as a terrorist organization but as "warriors fighting to protect their land and citizens." She challenged Erdoğan's decision to legitimize Hamas, especially when Palestine "already has a legitimate government in place."

"Do you want to weaken Palestine's right? Do you want to give ground to Netanyahu's terrorism? Or do you want to ensure that the world public opinion, which is already waiting in the wings, labels the Palestinians as terrorists?" Akşener questioned.

Additionally, she urged Erdoğan not to jeopardize Türkiye's rational stance and mediator role in the conflict, calling on him to clarify Türkiye's position against all forms of terrorism and find ways to "protect Palestinian children from both Netanyahu and Hamas."

"A foreign policy that serves Netanyahu will not bring peace, nor will it save the lives of any child, woman or civilian," Akşener stated, urging for a more rational approach to the situation.

Influencer detained over money laundering
