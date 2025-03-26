Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

ISTANBUL

Aksa Enerji has announced that its Mersin Wind Power Plant is the first renewable energy facility with storage in Türkiye to obtain approval for a generation license.

The application for the electricity generation license for the Mersin Wind Power Plant with storage, which will have an installed capacity of 100 MW, was approved by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on March 25, the company said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

Aksa Enerji said it has a portfolio of 13 solar and wind power plants with storage, totaling 891.4 MW installed capacity, across 10 cities in Türkiye.

“We continue to work at full pace with an aim to complete all relevant processes and operations rapidly and move to licensing and investment phase,” it said.

“In line with our 'Sustainable High Growth' strategy, we prioritize energy source diversification in our generation portfolio and continue to invest in renewable energy technologies to achieve our 2030 targets,” the statement added.