AKP to write more ‘success stories’: President Erdoğan

  • January 20 2021 16:56:08

ANKARA
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will “write more success stories” in the 2023 elections with the support of the nation, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Jan. 20.

“Hopefully, we will present our nation with a much greater vision and excitement in the 2023 elections. It’s so because we are the People’s Alliance; it’s so because we are the AK Party. I hope we have more success stories to write with our nation,” Erdoğan said in a virtual address to the AKP’s conventions in the provinces of Sakarya, Yalova, Kırklareli, Edirne and Çanakkale.

He urged the party’s grassroots to exert “more efforts and much more sacrifice in this process.”

The AKP has the potential to “embrace the 83 million” people of Turkey, he said, asking party members to shoulder the necessary efforts to achieve all the nation’s support.

Erdoğan also pledged greater efforts to develop the country. “We will continue to experience the excitement of new beginnings for the development of Turkey,” the president stated.

“By working 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, we will ensure that the AK Party operates in a way that is worthy of our nation’s hopes, expectations and dreams,” Erdoğan stated.

He vowed that the government would not allow those “trying to return Turkey to the old days of crisis” to succeed.

His government has not only fought against the pandemic in recent times but is also “making preparations to take Turkey to the top of the global, political and economic systems,” Erdoğan said.

