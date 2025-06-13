AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

ANKARA
AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has announced it will not nominate a candidate in the upcoming mayoral election in the western city of Manisa following the death of Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek.

AKP Manisa head Süleyman Turgut issued a written statement on June 13 expressing condolences to Zeyrek’s family and members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which the mayor represented.

"In line with the joint decision made with the AKP Manisa Organization, deputies, mayors and council members, we have decided not to nominate a candidate in the mayoral election to be held in the Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Council," Turgut said.

"We will respect the candidate nominated by the Republican People's Party."

This attitude reflects "our belief in the will of the people of Manisa and our understanding of politics as a race to serve the nation rather than a competition," he said.

The Manisa municipal council is currently composed of 62 CHP members, 15 AKP members, 12 from the İYİ (Good) Party, and one from the New Welfare Party (YRP).

"No matter who the new president is, we will continue to say yes to all kinds of projects and services that will benefit Manisa and our fellow citizens," Turgut said.

Zeyrek died in hospital on June 9 days after being electrocuted at his home.

The mayor suffered a severe electric shock on June 6 while intervening in a malfunction in the pool’s machine room at his residence in the western province. His heart stopped but was restarted approximately 70 minutes after the incident.

A funeral ceremony was held in the western city on June 10, with condolences pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Zeyrek made history in the 2024 local elections when he became the first CHP mayor elected in Manisa in 74 years.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  2. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  3. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

  4. Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

    Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

  5. King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

    King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years
Recommended
DEM Party urges peace commission before parliament recess

DEM Party urges peace commission before parliament recess
AKP to hold workshop on sustainable, quake-resistant cities

AKP to hold workshop on sustainable, quake-resistant cities
AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda
Parliament to vote on new presidential council members

Parliament to vote on new presidential council members
Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits

Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits
Bahçeli hails terror-free Türkiye bid as golden opportunity

Bahçeli hails 'terror-free Türkiye' bid as 'golden opportunity'
WORLD Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conducted another POW swap — the fourth one in a week — the warring sides said on Saturday, under agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿