AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has announced it will not nominate a candidate in the upcoming mayoral election in the western city of Manisa following the death of Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek.

AKP Manisa head Süleyman Turgut issued a written statement on June 13 expressing condolences to Zeyrek’s family and members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which the mayor represented.

"In line with the joint decision made with the AKP Manisa Organization, deputies, mayors and council members, we have decided not to nominate a candidate in the mayoral election to be held in the Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Council," Turgut said.

"We will respect the candidate nominated by the Republican People's Party."

This attitude reflects "our belief in the will of the people of Manisa and our understanding of politics as a race to serve the nation rather than a competition," he said.

The Manisa municipal council is currently composed of 62 CHP members, 15 AKP members, 12 from the İYİ (Good) Party, and one from the New Welfare Party (YRP).

"No matter who the new president is, we will continue to say yes to all kinds of projects and services that will benefit Manisa and our fellow citizens," Turgut said.

Zeyrek died in hospital on June 9 days after being electrocuted at his home.

The mayor suffered a severe electric shock on June 6 while intervening in a malfunction in the pool’s machine room at his residence in the western province. His heart stopped but was restarted approximately 70 minutes after the incident.

A funeral ceremony was held in the western city on June 10, with condolences pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Zeyrek made history in the 2024 local elections when he became the first CHP mayor elected in Manisa in 74 years.