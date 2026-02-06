AKP to propose alimony durations based on marriage span

ANKARA

Türkiye is preparing to overhaul its indefinite alimony system, with lawmakers finalizing a new regulation to replace open‑ended payments with fixed alimony durations tied to the length of marriage, according to multiple reports.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has nearly completed legislative preparations that would end the current practice in which alimony may continue indefinitely after a divorce, local media said on Feb. 5.

Under the proposed framework, the duration of alimony would be determined by how long a couple was married — with shorter marriages resulting in shorter alimony periods, private broadcaster CNN Türk said.

According to reported draft parameters, a spouse in a marriage lasting three years could receive alimony for up to five years, a five‑year marriage could yield seven years of payments and a 10‑year marriage could result in about 12 years of alimony, after which the obligation would cease.

The move comes amid a long-term public debate over indefinite alimony, with supporters arguing it protects vulnerable spouses and critics claiming it can be misused or create financial hardship.

The AKP has reportedly consulted academics and civil society organizations as part of the drafting process.