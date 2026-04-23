AKP spox denounces EU chief's remarks on Türkiye's role

ANKARA

The spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on April 22 criticized European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen over remarks that grouped Türkiye with Russia and China as external influences.

"Von der Leyen’s statement is something that should be seen as a manifestation of a lack of vision," Ömer Çelik told state-run Anadolu Agency, adding that framing the issue in such terms "could trigger more fault lines and produce stress in the Balkans."

He also rejected what he described as portraying Türkiye as a rival to the European Union, saying it exposed a contradiction in the bloc's approach toward Ankara.

“Seeing Türkiye, a candidate country, as a competitor of the European Union is a grave mental and political contradiction,” Çelik said, adding that Türkiye has long advocated a peace-oriented and integrative vision for the Balkans.

During an event in Hamburg on April 20, Von der Leyen expressed support for EU enlargement while warning of external influence on the continent.

“We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye or China,” she said.

Her comments drew a mixed reaction within European political circles. Former EU Council head Charles Michel voiced support for Türkiye and appeared to question von der Leyen’s framing.

"Türkiye is a core #NATO ally, a key migration partner, an energy corridor, a major defence actor on Europe’s flank, and a serious regional power," he wrote in a post on X, tagging von der Leyen. "Europe doesn't get stronger by applying double standards or simplifying reality."