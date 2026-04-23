AKP spox denounces EU chief's remarks on Türkiye's role

AKP spox denounces EU chief's remarks on Türkiye's role

ANKARA
AKP spox denounces EU chiefs remarks on Türkiyes role

The spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on April 22 criticized European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen over remarks that grouped Türkiye with Russia and China as external influences.

"Von der Leyen’s statement is something that should be seen as a manifestation of a lack of vision," Ömer Çelik told state-run Anadolu Agency, adding that framing the issue in such terms "could trigger more fault lines and produce stress in the Balkans."

He also rejected what he described as portraying Türkiye as a rival to the European Union, saying it exposed a contradiction in the bloc's approach toward Ankara.

“Seeing Türkiye, a candidate country, as a competitor of the European Union is a grave mental and political contradiction,” Çelik said, adding that Türkiye has long advocated a peace-oriented and integrative vision for the Balkans.

During an event in Hamburg on April 20, Von der Leyen expressed support for EU enlargement while warning of external influence on the continent.

“We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye or China,” she said.

Her comments drew a mixed reaction within European political circles. Former EU Council head Charles Michel voiced support for Türkiye and appeared to question von der Leyen’s framing.

"Türkiye is a core #NATO ally, a key migration partner, an energy corridor, a major defence actor on Europe’s flank, and a serious regional power," he wrote in a post on X, tagging von der Leyen. "Europe doesn't get stronger by applying double standards or simplifying reality."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks

Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks

    Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks

  2. Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events

    Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events

  3. Israel become ‘direct threat to global security': Fidan

    Israel become ‘direct threat to global security': Fidan

  4. Erdoğan unveils tax breaks to boost investment

    Erdoğan unveils tax breaks to boost investment

  5. Contractor of collapsed Adana building caught in Thailand

    Contractor of collapsed Adana building caught in Thailand
Recommended
Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events

Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events
Israel become ‘direct threat to global security: Fidan

Israel become ‘direct threat to global security': Fidan
Erdoğan unveils tax breaks to boost investment

Erdoğan unveils tax breaks to boost investment
Contractor of collapsed Adana building caught in Thailand

Contractor of collapsed Adana building caught in Thailand
Cyber patrols, AI risk studies planned for schools, minister says

Cyber patrols, AI risk studies planned for schools, minister says
Türkiye’s Baykar unveils next-generation homegrown drones

Türkiye’s Baykar unveils next-generation homegrown drones
Gallipoli finalizes arrangements for Anzac Day dawn service

Gallipoli finalizes arrangements for Anzac Day dawn service
WORLD Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks

Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks

Iran's foreign minister and envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump were heading to Pakistan, their respective governments said Friday, in the first concrete sign of movement on renewed peace negotiations in nearly two weeks.

ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿