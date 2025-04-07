AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

ANKARA

Justice and Development Party (AKP) Spokesperson Ömer Çelik accused Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel of disrespecting democratic principles in a speech addressing several key domestic and foreign policy topics following a party board meeting on April 7.

“CHP has always been at odds with the national will. If there is talk of coups, CHP is invariably involved. They have consistently accused elected leaders of juntaism,” Çelik stated.

He added that both legal and political consequences for such rhetoric “will continue to be addressed.”

Çelik further criticized the opposition leader adopting “a language of political fanaticism” and promoting “social divisiveness,” particularly in relation to CHP’s recent boycott campaign.

“It did not find a response among our citizens,” he added.

Çelik also announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to meet with a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) this week. The meeting is being closely watched, especially amid heightened tensions on various political fronts.

Within the AKP board meeting, party leaders evaluated reports from parliamentary groups. Erdoğan, according to Çelik, shared his directive with board members and reiterated his commotment to a “terror-free Türkiye.” He emphasized that all state institutions are working in coordination toward this goal.

Çelik expressed appreciation for Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli’s return to active duty, noting that “even during his medical leave, his contributions to the fight against terrorism were significant.”

Syrian president to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turning to international matters, Çelik announced that interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 11.

Al-Sharaa, who previously visited Türkiye in February, is scheduled to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his upcoming visit.

The trip is part of a broader regional diplomatic tour that also includes the United Arab Emirates, his second Gulf destination following an earlier visit to Saudi Arabia in February.

Çelik also condemned the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza. “What we are witnessing surpasses the definition of genocide. The fact that the international community remains helpless is a disgrace,” he said, stressing that the situation “will never cease to be a humanitarian issue” for Türkiye.

On EU relations, Çelik underlined that Türkiye remains one of the most requested parties for dialogue. However, he criticized the EU for what he described as a “lack of vision” regarding enlargement.