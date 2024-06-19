AKP renews communication strategy to avoid 'blind spots'

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has adopted a new three-legged communication strategy to avoid blind spots and make its lawmakers and officials much more visible, daily Hürriyet reported.

According to the report, senior AKP officials held a meeting with President and AKP Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the new communication strategy to be implemented in the coming period.

The meeting produced a three-legged communication strategy, the report suggested. The first leg of the strategy aims to create a rhetoric unity among the AKP lawmakers. For this, working groups will be established to spot the blind spots in the communication of the AKP.

The second leg of the communication strategy is to let more AKP lawmakers address the General Assembly and the commissions at the parliament to diffuse the party’s messages on actual matters in a more effective way. In the past, the AKP was trying to avoid lengthy discussions during the legislative sessions and was limiting the number of its speakers.

The third leg of the new strategy will pave the way for the AKP lawmakers and officials to participate in the TV debates, which other party representatives will also attend. The AKP had barred its lawmakers and officials from attending such TV discussions in the past.

The new communication strategy comes as part of the AKP’s efforts to set a road map for the upcoming period in the post-elections era.

Erdoğan was reelected as the head of the nation in 2023, but his AKP suffered from a setback in the local polls of this year.