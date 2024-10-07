AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is preparing to introduce a series of new bills in the parliament, aiming to address issues ranging from arms trafficking to cybersecurity.

"All our ministers, deputy leaders and MPs are listening to our citizens. In light of the data we obtain from these studies, we will continue our work on legal regulations without interruption," AKP parliamentary head Abdullah Güler told state-run Anadolu Agency on Oct. 6.

One of the proposed bills focuses on imposing prison sentences on individuals involved in the sale, transport or illegal entry of weapon parts, such as barrels, triggers and detonators.

Additionally, the AKP is working on a bill to align the administrative and working conditions of Türkiye's security forces, including the Coast Guard, gendarmerie and police officers, in an effort to eliminate disparities between the agencies.

In a broader legislative push, the party is also drafting bills on space exploration, climate change and cybersecurity, Güler elaborated.

Among the upcoming proposals is a set of revisions to the Competition Law, which could bring significant changes to market regulations.

The parliament reconvened on Oct. 1 after a two-month summer recess, set to tackle a series of important legislative issues in the third phase of its 28th term.