AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

  • February 11 2022 11:17:00

AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

ANKARA
AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

The ruling People’s Alliance, made up of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) , has strongly criticized main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu who declared that he won’t pay his electricity bills until the recent hikes are withdrawn.

“First of all, this is a preference. Secondly and the worst part is that it’s an attempt for a revolt under the guise of civil disobedience. Such a threatening challenge cannot be tolerated,” MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli said in a statement late Feb. 10.

Kılıçdaroğlu, in a video message on Feb. 9, said he will no longer pay his electricity bills until the government withdraws the hikes introduced on Dec. 31, 2021.

“His electricity should be cut if he does not pay the bill,” Bahçeli said, forecasting that Kılıçdaroğlu will have to pay for it when the day comes.

Deputy parliamentary group leader of the AKP, Bülent Turan, also criticized Kılıçdaroğlu’s move. “We are passing through difficult times. There is an increase in the energy prices everywhere in the world. Our state is taking steps to mitigate the consequences of it for our people,” Turan said on Twitter.

Turan criticized the way the main opposition leader addressed the issue, saying, “It’s well certain that Kılıçdaroğlu is seeking a provocation.”

In response to these criticisms, deputy parliamentary group leader of the CHP, Özgür Özel, said Kılıçdaroğlu’s move was a personal one and he did not ask the CHP to follow him. “He is doing this in a bid to become the voice of those who cannot pay their electricity bills,” Özel said.

In the meantime, Kılıçdaroğlu tweeted again late Feb. 11 that “he will take some more steps in the coming days,” without giving detail on what they will be.

Turkey, Politics,

TURKEY AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices
MOST POPULAR

  1. Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

    Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

  2. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  3. AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

    AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

  4. Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

    Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

  5. Minister meets with electricity distributors

    Minister meets with electricity distributors
Recommended
CHP leader protests electricity price hike

CHP leader protests electricity price hike
Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker

Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker
Parliament suspends work over increasing COVID-19 cases

Parliament suspends work over increasing COVID-19 cases
CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall

CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall
Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel

Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel
CHP leader urges unity to overcome ‘hard days’

CHP leader urges unity to overcome ‘hard days’
WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

Protester numbers outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
ECONOMY US launches scheme to build electric car charging stations

US launches scheme to build electric car charging stations

The U.S. government has given the go-ahead to states to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded stations every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways.

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.