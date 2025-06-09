AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is set to convene a series of high-level camps in June and July to deliberate on key national priorities, including the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, the ongoing constitutional reform process and economy, several media reports have said.

As part of its annual political tradition, the AKP will hold its evaluation camps in the capital Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district.

The first camp, to be held from June 22 to 24, will bring together provincial party chairpersons, while the second camp, scheduled for July 11 to 13, will be attended by members of parliament.

Both gatherings are viewed as critical to shaping the party’s strategic outlook for the coming period, the AKP sources told the media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend both camps, delivering keynote speeches at the opening and closing sessions.

Cabinet ministers and senior figures from the party’s central executive board will also be present, providing briefings and policy updates on a wide array of issues. Ministers are slated to deliver presentations within their respective portfolios, offering insights into current developments and addressing concerns raised by provincial representatives and lawmakers.

One of the central items on the agenda will be the “terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, introduced last year by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli. The initiative gained renewed significance following last month’s announcement by the PKK terrorist organization to disarm and dissolve, marking a potential turning point in the country’s four-decade fight against terrorism.

Party officials are expected to assess data gathered from the field and outline a revised strategy moving forward, with a particular focus on the security, political and social dimensions of the process.

Another core topic will be the drafting of a new civilian constitution. According to party sources, the parliamentary constitution commission is expected to resume work after the Eid al-Adha holiday, which ended on June 9.

In late May, Erdoğan disclosed that he tasked 10 senior advisors with coordinating the constitutional roadmap, emphasizing that the government’s push for comprehensive reform and lasting domestic security will further elevate Türkiye’s international standing.

Erdoğan is expected to take part in selected commission meetings, with the party’s constitutional vision to be refined throughout the camp period.

In addition to political matters, the camps will also address sectoral policies in depth. Issues ranging from education and healthcare to infrastructure and environmental protection will be discussed through ministerial briefings. Current data on economic indicators, energy policy and agricultural production will also be examined.

The aim is to reinforce institutional coherence between the party’s central leadership and its grassroots organizations, thereby enhancing policy implementation and organizational discipline ahead of the new legislative cycle.