Akkuyu to mark milestone in energy diversification: Minister

ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has described yesterday the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant as a historic turning point in Türkiye’s energy diversification strategy.

Speaking at the 18th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul, Bayraktar said Türkiye has already become an energy hub through its partnerships in natural gas and projects such as TurkStream and TANAP, and that nuclear power will play a vital role in the next stage.

He emphasized Türkiye’s unique geographic, economic and political position at the crossroads of continents, which provides a natural advantage as a center of regional and global cooperation.

“In the face of global uncertainty, Türkiye’s strategy is very clear, flexible, forward-looking and diversified,” he said.

Bayraktar underlined that the government’s goal is to ensure secure, reliable and affordable energy during the transition to net zero emissions.

Türkiye’s total installed power capacity now exceeds 121 gigawatts, with more than 60 percent coming from renewable sources, placing the country among the leaders in its region, according to Bayraktar.

He noted that both domestic and foreign investments in wind, solar, geothermal and biomass projects continue, while nuclear energy is being advanced to provide clean, reliable baseload electricity to meet rising demand.

Recalling that four units are under construction at Akkuyu, Bayraktar said the first reactor is scheduled to begin electricity production in 2026.

“This will be a historic milestone in our journey of energy diversification,” he stressed. He also highlighted that cooperation with Russia on Akkuyu represents a long-term partnership that includes technology transfer, human capital development and industrial participation.

Looking ahead, Bayraktar stated that Türkiye aims to reach 20 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050 through projects in Thrace and Sinop, while also pursuing small modular reactor initiatives to enhance stability and flexibility in the energy system.

On natural gas, he pointed to partnerships with Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the expansion of LNG infrastructure. With projects such as TurkStream and TANAP, Türkiye is not only securing its own supply but also strengthening its role as a regional energy hub, facilitating gas flows from east to west and contributing to Europe’s energy security.

Bayraktar also noted that production at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea, which holds reserves of 785 billion cubic meters, will soon reach 40 million cubic meters per day. Meanwhile, output at the Gabar oil field has risen to 80,000 barrels per day.

Finally, he underlined Türkiye’s commitment to energy efficiency, stating that under the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, the country aims to reduce consumption by 16 percent by 2030. Investments exceeding $20 billion in this area are expected to create thousands of jobs.