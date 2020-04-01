Akbank Jazz Fest continues at home

ISTANBUL

Alamy Photo

Akbank Sanat’s culture and art events meet art lovers through social media channels within the scope of the measures taken for the new type of coronavirus epidemic.

In this context, “Year-round Jazz” programs and “Jazz State at Home” concerts organized within the “30th Akbank Jazz Festival” are now being presented to the audience.

“Jazz State at Home” concerts, which started with drum and performance artist Berke Can Özcan, will be broadcast live from Akbank Sanat’s Instagram account in April.

During the concerts that will start at 7 p.m., the artists Çağrı Sertel will perform on April 1, Ozan Musluoğlu on April 3, Barış Demirel and Efe Demiral on April 10, Serhan Erkol on April 17, and Can Çankaya with Ece Göksu on April 24.