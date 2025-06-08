Airports serve 85.4 million passengers in five months

ANKARA

Türkiye’s airports handled 85.4 million passengers from January to May 2025, a 6.5 percent increase in aircraft traffic compared to last year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The data, released by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), reflects robust growth in air travel.

In May alone, domestic flights carried 8.5 million passengers, while international routes served 12.7 million, totaling 21.2 million travelers, up 3.7 percent from May 2024.

Aircraft movements reached 215,808, comprising 85,368 domestic and 82,587 international flights, with 437,863 tons of cargo transported, including 365,071 tons on international routes.

Over the five-month period, domestic flights carried 37.3 million passengers, while international flights accommodated 48.1 million passengers, with a total of 1.9 million tons of cargo moved, including 1.5 million tons internationally.

Total aircraft traffic, including overflights, hit 910,988, Uraloğlu noted.

Istanbul’s airports led the surge. Istanbul Airport recorded 31.9 million passengers, with 6.4 million domestic and 25.5 million international, alongside 212,978 aircraft movements. Sabiha Gökçen Airport served 18.1 million passengers, including 7.8 million domestic, with 105,278 flights.

Tourism hubs also saw heavy traffic, with 16.3 million passengers across key airports. Antalya Airport handled 9.6 million travelers, İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport 4.4 million, Muğla Dalaman Airport 1.2 million, Muğla Milas-Bodrum Airport 918,020 and Gazipaşa-Alanya 274,781, supported by 119,336 aircraft movements.

Uraloğlu highlighted the eco-friendly operations of Türkiye’s airports, emphasizing their role in boosting tourism and trade while maintaining efficiency.