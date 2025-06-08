Airports serve 85.4 million passengers in five months

Airports serve 85.4 million passengers in five months

ANKARA
Airports serve 85.4 million passengers in five months

Türkiye’s airports handled 85.4 million passengers from January to May 2025, a 6.5 percent increase in aircraft traffic compared to last year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The data, released by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), reflects robust growth in air travel.

In May alone, domestic flights carried 8.5 million passengers, while international routes served 12.7 million, totaling 21.2 million travelers, up 3.7 percent from May 2024.

Aircraft movements reached 215,808, comprising 85,368 domestic and 82,587 international flights, with 437,863 tons of cargo transported, including 365,071 tons on international routes.

Over the five-month period, domestic flights carried 37.3 million passengers, while international flights accommodated 48.1 million passengers, with a total of 1.9 million tons of cargo moved, including 1.5 million tons internationally.

Total aircraft traffic, including overflights, hit 910,988, Uraloğlu noted.

Istanbul’s airports led the surge. Istanbul Airport recorded 31.9 million passengers, with 6.4 million domestic and 25.5 million international, alongside 212,978 aircraft movements. Sabiha Gökçen Airport served 18.1 million passengers, including 7.8 million domestic, with 105,278 flights.

Tourism hubs also saw heavy traffic, with 16.3 million passengers across key airports. Antalya Airport handled 9.6 million travelers, İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport 4.4 million, Muğla Dalaman Airport 1.2 million, Muğla Milas-Bodrum Airport 918,020 and Gazipaşa-Alanya 274,781, supported by 119,336 aircraft movements.

Uraloğlu highlighted the eco-friendly operations of Türkiye’s airports, emphasizing their role in boosting tourism and trade while maintaining efficiency.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

    Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

  2. 32 killed in road accidents so far during Eid holiday

    32 killed in road accidents so far during Eid holiday

  3. Istanbul Technical University opens admissions to Harvard studens amid visa hurdles

    Istanbul Technical University opens admissions to Harvard studens amid visa hurdles

  4. AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

    AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

  5. US, China begin key trade talks in London

    US, China begin key trade talks in London
Recommended
US, China begin key trade talks in London

US, China begin key trade talks in London
Technology and green shift threatening traditional jobs, expert warns

Technology and green shift threatening traditional jobs, expert warns
Trust culture boosting Turkish firms’ revenue: Research

Trust culture boosting Turkish firms’ revenue: Research
China exports slow as trade war takes toll

China exports slow as trade war takes toll
PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests

PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests
Renault considering making drones in Ukraine

Renault considering making drones in Ukraine
Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit

Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange

Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange

Russia and Ukraine on Monday swapped a first group of captured soldiers — part of an agreement reached during peace talks that appeared to be in doubt over the weekend.
ECONOMY US, China begin key trade talks in London

US, China begin key trade talks in London

China and the United States began a new round of trade talks in London on Monday, Beijing's state media reported, as the world's two biggest economies seek to shore up a shaky truce after bruising tit-for-tat tariffs.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿