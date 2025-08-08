Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July

Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July

ISTANBUL
Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July

In the first seven months of the year, Türkiye’s airports served a total of 134.9 million passengers, up 3.8 percent from a year ago, according to data released by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

The figure includes both domestic and international travelers and reflects a steady recovery in air travel demand.

During this period, domestic flights carried approximately 56.6 million passengers, rising 1.7 percent annually, while international routes accounted for around 78.3 million, up 5.4 percent.

The number of aircraft movements reached 1.4 million, including over 800,000 domestic and international flights and nearly 300,000 overflights.

Istanbul Airport remained the busiest hub, handling 46.95 million passengers in the seven-month period, marking a 2 percent year-on-year increase. While international passenger numbers grew by 3 percent to 37 million, domestic passenger traffic dipped by 1.6 percent to 9.93 million.

Over the seven-month period, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport served a total of 26.5 million passengers (up 12 percent), including 11.69 million on domestic flights and 14.8 million on international routes.

Airports in Türkiye’s tourism hubs welcomed a total of 32.8 million passengers over the seven-month period, including 10.65 million on domestic flights and 22.1 million on international routes.

At those airports, aircraft traffic reached 226,990 movements, with 85,220 domestic and 141,770 international flights.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister
Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation

Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation
Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half

Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half
SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised

SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised
Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa

Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa
Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike

Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿