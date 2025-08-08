Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July

ISTANBUL

In the first seven months of the year, Türkiye’s airports served a total of 134.9 million passengers, up 3.8 percent from a year ago, according to data released by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

The figure includes both domestic and international travelers and reflects a steady recovery in air travel demand.

During this period, domestic flights carried approximately 56.6 million passengers, rising 1.7 percent annually, while international routes accounted for around 78.3 million, up 5.4 percent.

The number of aircraft movements reached 1.4 million, including over 800,000 domestic and international flights and nearly 300,000 overflights.

Istanbul Airport remained the busiest hub, handling 46.95 million passengers in the seven-month period, marking a 2 percent year-on-year increase. While international passenger numbers grew by 3 percent to 37 million, domestic passenger traffic dipped by 1.6 percent to 9.93 million.

Over the seven-month period, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport served a total of 26.5 million passengers (up 12 percent), including 11.69 million on domestic flights and 14.8 million on international routes.

Airports in Türkiye’s tourism hubs welcomed a total of 32.8 million passengers over the seven-month period, including 10.65 million on domestic flights and 22.1 million on international routes.

At those airports, aircraft traffic reached 226,990 movements, with 85,220 domestic and 141,770 international flights.