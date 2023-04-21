Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

TORONTO
Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Torontos airport

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.

“As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility," he said. “The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.

The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.

Police declined to provide more details.

“We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,” Duivesteyn said.

No arrests have been made.

canada, heist,

TÜRKIYE Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

    Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

  2. Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

    Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

  3. China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

    China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

  4. Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

    Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

  5. Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’

    Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’
Recommended
China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan
Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored
US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Yemen stampede during charity distribution kills dozens

Yemen stampede during charity distribution kills dozens
Sudanese hold little hope for hiatus as fighting continues

Sudanese hold little hope for hiatus as fighting continues
Irans top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran's top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
WORLD Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Torontos airport

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

ECONOMY South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized country, is in the grip of an energy crisis that critics say is much deeper than the authorities openly acknowledge.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.