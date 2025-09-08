Airlines to provide complimentary water, minister announces

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that passengers on all domestic and international flights will now be provided with free drinking water.

In a directive issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, airlines are required to supply at least 200 milliliters of water to each passenger during flights, regardless of flight duration.

“This regulation ensures that every passenger will receive free drinking water throughout the journey,” Uraloğlu said, noting that dehydration during long waits or insufficient cabin ventilation can lead to headaches, loss of concentration and even medical emergencies.

He underlined that the measure aims both to reduce health risks and improve passenger satisfaction. Highlighting best global practices, Uraloğlu added that meeting passengers’ basic needs is considered a key responsibility for carriers worldwide, and the initiative will also enhance the international standing of Turkish Airlines.