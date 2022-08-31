Aircraft, vehicles assemble to form ‘100’ to mark Victory Day

  • August 31 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The officials of the Istanbul Airport have issued a video clip celebrating the 100th year of the Dumlupınar Battle by forming “100” on one of the runways with three aircraft and more than 100 vehicles.

The number “1” was formed with three aircraft parked on the runway, while the two zeros were formed with 108 airport vehicles assembled closely.

In the video, a Turkish Airlines pilot is heard saying, “Thanks to Turkish Airlines, the İGA Istanbul Airport and all those who contributed to this historical mission.”

Then the pilot thanked Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, for “bestowing such a victory to the nation.”

“The airport officials’ aerial message of unity and solidarity was seen from everywhere,” İhlas News Agency reported on Aug. 30.

