Air passenger demand still depressed in September

  • November 05 2020 13:35:00

Air passenger demand still depressed in September

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Air passenger demand still depressed in September

With coronavirus still taking a bit bite out of travel worldwide, global air passenger demand remained highly depressed in September, according to a leading trade group.

Demand fell 72.8% from September 2019, but improved slightly over a 75.2% year-to-year decline in the previous month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement late on Nov. 4. 

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic combined with governments’ reliance on the "blunt instrument of quarantine" halted momentum toward reopening borders to travel, stressed Alexandre de Juniac, the group’s CEO.

International passenger demand fell 88.8% year-on-year in September, virtually unchanged from an 88.5% decline in August.

Domestic demand in the month was down 43.3% compared to last year, up from a 50.7% decrease in the previous month, owing to improvements in China and Russia.

"Domestic traffic represents just a bit more than a third of total traffic, so it is not enough to sustain a general recovery," Juniac noted.

The group added that the global air freight market narrowed 8% on an annual basis this September but bounced back from a 12.1% year-on-year drop in August.

Month-on-month air cargo demand grew 3.7% in September, the IATA stressed.

Global capacity, measured in available cargo ton-kilometers (ACTKs), shrank 25.2% in September (?28% for international operations) compared to same period last year.


airlines,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  3. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  4. Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

    Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

  5. Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

    Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law
Recommended
Fatih drillship starts drilling in Türkali-1 well

Fatih drillship starts drilling in Türkali-1 well
US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change
Turkey’s defense fair to start next week virtually

Turkey’s defense fair to start next week virtually
Automotive exports hit $2.9 bln in October

Automotive exports hit $2.9 bln in October
Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

WORLD Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
ECONOMY Air passenger demand still depressed in September

Air passenger demand still depressed in September

With coronavirus still taking a bit bite out of travel worldwide, global air passenger demand remained highly depressed in September, according to a leading trade group.

SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 