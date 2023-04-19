AIIB provides loan for Antalya Airport expansion

BEIJING

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has signed a 140-million-euro loan with Fraport TAV Antalya Yatırım, Yapım ve İşletme (FTA) for the expansion and modernization of Antalya’s Airport to improve airport service and the availability of travel options.

This capex bridge loan will facilitate greater cross-border connectivity between Europe, Asia and other destinations, said the bank in a statement.

“It also marks AIIB’s inaugural non-sovereign backed financing transaction in the airport industry, bringing its global leadership in developing sustainable and energy efficient transport infrastructure to the aviation industry.”

Once completed, the extension of the Antalya Airport will improve the utilization of existing runway capacity and higher-quality terminal infrastructure while easing transportation constraints.

AIIB’s financing package is provided in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In addition to the improvement of Antalya Airport’s operational efficiencies, this collaboration will support the adoption of international environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, the statement added.

Antalya Airport hosted 31.2 million passengers last year, up 42 percent from 2021. International passenger traffic at the airport grew 46 percent to 25.1 million, while the domestic passenger tally increased 28 percent to 6.1 million.

AIIB has been active in Türkiye since 2018 and has committed over $3.9 billion through 19 projects covering the water, energy, urban, transport and healthcare sectors across the Turkish market.