AI support in education under discussion

Discussions emerged in schools and universities about preparing homework with artificial intelligence support, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said.

Tekin made a speech at the opening of the “Artificial Intelligence in Education Summit” organized by Istanbul Provincial Education Directorate and Yıldız Technical University.

Tekin pointed out that the topic of the summit was the use of artificial intelligence practices in education and said that the world is developing very quickly and the information and the instruments used are changing rapidly.

“We live in a fast-developing world. We cannot use a program or application that we used last year today. It needs to be updated at very frequent periods. We will use technology, but we need to anticipate what kind of changes these tools will create in our social life and morality,” the minister said.

Stating that social values should be protected, Tekin emphasized that the development of artificial intelligence should be discussed and debated.

Referring to the artificial intelligence robot ChatGPT, the minister mentioned that faculty members at universities and teachers at schools have started to discuss whether students prepare their thesis or similar assignments with their own labor, noting that this is a moral situation.

Emphasizing that schools in the country have caught up with technology, Tekin stated that schools currently have internet infrastructure of different qualities.

