AI software brings Stanford University scholarship to young Turk

  • May 26 2022 07:00:00

AI software brings Stanford University scholarship to young Turk

Beyazıt Şenbük – ISTANBUL
AI software brings Stanford University scholarship to young Turk

A Turkish high school student who invented an artificial intelligence system that helps brain surgeons how to operate on patients has gained a full scholarship from Stanford University in the U.S.

Emirhan Kurtuluş, a 12th-grade student in Istanbul’s Cağaloğlu Anadolu Highschool, found an AI system that “does MRI scans and tells brain surgeons the best operation method fit for a patient.”

With his invention, he became the global winner of the biomedical category of the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair held in the U.S.

This success opened the doors to the world-renowned Stanford University, where he became a full scholarship student.

“Some 20 percent of all the deaths worldwide are caused by diseases inside the skull,” Kurtuluş said. “With the help of AI, doctors can now examine all parts of the brain and see the zones tumors contact.”

Pink is the color the student chose to use in his AI system.

“After analysis, the system then draws a pink line over the brain showing the doctors which route to follow during the operation.”

Kurtuluş, a son of a civil servant father and a housewife mother, said his grandfather was the source of his inspiration.

“My granddad was a carpenter, but he had a great interest in science. He backed me in all my studies and works.”

When asked about his future dreams, he stressed returning back to serve his country.

“After graduating from Stanford, I want to return and serve my country. I have no intention to stay there,” he expressed.

“Not only the experiences I will have there, but I want to bring monetary funds from the U.S. to my country, too,” he added.

Turkey, Artificial Intelligence,

TURKEY More students in Turkey than populations of 150 countries: Minister

More students in Turkey than populations of 150 countries: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

    Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

  2. Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

    Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

  3. Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

    Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

  4. Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

    Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

  5. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers
Recommended
Turkey demands ’concrete steps’ to back Nordics’ NATO bids

Turkey demands ’concrete steps’ to back Nordics’ NATO bids
Anatolian Pars’ taped after decade

Anatolian Pars’ taped after decade
Repatriating Yezidis ‘fight’ with Assyrians for road

Repatriating Yezidis ‘fight’ with Assyrians for road
More students in Turkey than populations of 150 countries: Minister

More students in Turkey than populations of 150 countries: Minister
Some 31,000 apply to become Turkey’s 1st astronaut in two days: Minister

Some 31,000 apply to become Turkey’s 1st astronaut in two days: Minister
Turkish officials bust record amount of methamphetamine

Turkish officials bust record amount of methamphetamine
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increased by 1.6 percent on an annual basis to 3.4 million tons in April, data from the World Steel Association have shown.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.