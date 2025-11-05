AI singer sparks debate in the music industry

NEW YORK
An AI singer named Xania Monet has become the first known AI artist to earn enough radio airplay to debut on a Billboard radio chart.

Since releasing her first songs in the summer of 2025, Monet has appeared on multiple Billboard charts, including Hot Gospel Songs with “Let Go, Let God” and Hot R&B Songs with “How Was I Supposed to Know.” The virtual artist has now reportedly signed a multimillion-dollar record deal with Hallwood Media following what Billboard described as a bidding war.

Monet’s rise comes amid ongoing debate in Hollywood and the music world over artificial intelligence replacing human creativity. The issue drew similar controversy recently with AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood, who sparked public backlash.

With more than 146,000 Instagram followers, Monet has quickly gained a following. Her Apple Music profile describes her as an AI figure presented as a contemporary R&B vocalist in the expressive, church-bred, down-to-earth vein of Keyshia Cole, K. Michelle and Muni Long.

Monet was created by Mississippi poet Telisha Nikki Jones, who writes her lyrics using Suno, a generative AI music creation program.

She released a 24-track debut album, “Unfolded,” in August, followed by a seven-track EP, “Pieces Left Behind,” in September.

A statement from her team highlighted Monet’s smooth, soulful sound and human-like delivery. Her manager Romel Murphy told CNN that their goal is not to replace human musicians but to explore new creative territory.

“AI doesn’t replace the artist. That’s not our goal at all,” Murphy said. “It doesn’t diminish the creativity or take away from the human experience. It’s a new frontier.”

Billboard reported that at least six AI or AI-assisted artists have debuted on its charts in recent months, though the real number could be higher given how hard it has become to distinguish AI-generated music.

Murphy compared the rise of AI musicians to the enduring legacies of Michael Jackson and Prince, noting that both artists’ catalogs continue to grow decades after their deaths.

“Music has to evolve as well,” he said. “We just have to keep the integrity and be intentional about the realness of it.”

Not everyone agrees. Human R&B artist Kehlani voiced frustration in a now-deleted TikTok video, saying, “There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal… and the person is doing none of the work. Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me.”

