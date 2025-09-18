AI may boost global trade value by nearly 40 percent, says WTO

PARIS
Artificial intelligence could boost the value of global trade by almost 40 percent by 2040 thanks to cost reductions and productivity gains, the World Trade Organization said. 

In its latest annual World Trade Report, the WTO identified AI as one of the few bright spots as the global trading system has been upended by the United States slapping high tariffs on its trading partners.

"AI holds major promise to boost trade by lowering trade costs and reshaping the production of goods and services," WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said while presenting the report.

She said WTO simulations suggest AI could increase exports of goods and services by nearly 40 percent above current trends.

However, much like the technology threatens to disrupt labor markets, a lack of proper policies could see lower income countries miss out on the opportunities.

"One important question is whether AI will lift opportunities for all, or whether it will deepen existing inequalities and exclusion," Okonjo-Iweala said.

If lower-income economies fail to bridge the digital divide, WTO economists calculate they would see only an eight percent gain in incomes by 2040, far below the 14 percent gain in higher-income economies.

However, if they narrow the digital infrastructure gap by 50 percent and adopt AI more widely they could match the gains in higher-income countries.

"With the right mix of trade, investment and complementary policies, AI can create new growth opportunities in all economies," Okonjo-Iweala said.

