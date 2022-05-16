AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

ISTANBUL
The number of initiatives on artificial intelligence (AI) has decupled in the last five years in Turkey, an expert has said.

“Turkey has caught the trend of AI, and the investments in this sector are increasing,” Turkish AI Initiatives (TRAI) head Halil Aksu said at an AI workshop on May 14.

“I believe that the number of AI initiatives will decuple in the next five years,” he added.

The fifth TRAI Workshop was held in Istanbul on the weekend, with over 100 sector representatives, academics, entrepreneurs and journalists.

Highlighting the importance of artificial intelligence for the nation recently, Aksu, in his opening speech, called AI “mankind’s best friend to overcome problems of the planet.”

“AI Masters NFT,” a project on non-fungible tokens, was also presented in the workshop.

Within the scope of the project, some 5,000 NFTs will be on sale, and the money collected from the sale will be used to train the youth about artificial intelligence in the coming months.

