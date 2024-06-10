AI-driven system to monitor public spending

ANKARA

Public expenditures will be monitored through an AI-powered software system that will issue early warnings regarding potential areas for fiscal savings, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced.

The initiative, dubbed as the "AI-Supported Accounting and Advanced Analytics Project," seeks to enhance the efficiency, quality, speed and savings within public spending, Şimşek said during a briefing on public saving measures on June 9.

Last month, the Turkish government announced a three-year austerity plan aimed at reducing public spending. The government said it will limit recruitment and transport spending for public servants, among other measures. The plan includes numerous budget cuts for the entire public service.



"By leveraging artificial intelligence, we aim to augment the efficacy of decision-making and policy formulation processes, eradicate inefficient spending zones, constrain new expenditure avenues and bolster overall public spending efficiency," the minister explained.

"The establishment of an AI-driven risk-oriented financial audit infrastructure will enhance the effectiveness of both internal and external audit activities.”

The AI system will analyze public expenditures to pinpoint opportunities for savings, scrutinize spending patterns of public institutions and proffer institutionalized expenditure recommendations, he said.

The minister highlighted that one of the project's stakeholders is Türkiye’s top scientific council TÜBİTAK, adding that that preparatory work will conclude within two months, with implementation commencing within a year.



"We aspire to finalize preparatory activities within two months and commence AI-supported expenditure and payment processes within a brief span of twelve months," he stated.

"This AI initiative, poised to substantially enhance the qualitative aspects of our nation's public expenditures, will concretely support the savings measures circular, thereby contributing significant value to our national economy," he concluded.