AI-driven system to monitor public spending

AI-driven system to monitor public spending

ANKARA
AI-driven system to monitor public spending

Public expenditures will be monitored through an AI-powered software system that will issue early warnings regarding potential areas for fiscal savings, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced.

The initiative, dubbed as the "AI-Supported Accounting and Advanced Analytics Project," seeks to enhance the efficiency, quality, speed and savings within public spending, Şimşek said during a briefing on public saving measures on June 9.

Last month, the Turkish government announced a three-year austerity plan aimed at reducing public spending. The government said it will limit recruitment and transport spending for public servants, among other measures. The plan includes numerous budget cuts for the entire public service.


"By leveraging artificial intelligence, we aim to augment the efficacy of decision-making and policy formulation processes, eradicate inefficient spending zones, constrain new expenditure avenues and bolster overall public spending efficiency," the minister explained.

"The establishment of an AI-driven risk-oriented financial audit infrastructure will enhance the effectiveness of both internal and external audit activities.”

The AI system will analyze public expenditures to pinpoint opportunities for savings, scrutinize spending patterns of public institutions and proffer institutionalized expenditure recommendations, he said.

The minister highlighted that one of the project's stakeholders is Türkiye’s top scientific council TÜBİTAK, adding that that preparatory work will conclude within two months, with implementation commencing within a year.

"We aspire to finalize preparatory activities within two months and commence AI-supported expenditure and payment processes within a brief span of twelve months," he stated.

"This AI initiative, poised to substantially enhance the qualitative aspects of our nation's public expenditures, will concretely support the savings measures circular, thereby contributing significant value to our national economy," he concluded.

monitoring,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

    EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

  2. Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

    Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

  3. Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

    Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

  4. UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

    UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

  5. Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

    Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash
Recommended
Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit
Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

Candidate arrested for cheating using AI in university exam

Candidate arrested for cheating using AI in university exam
‘Over 400,000 irregular migrants voluntarily left Türkiye in one year’

‘Over 400,000 irregular migrants voluntarily left Türkiye in one year’
Ankara sent note to London over basketball team’s visa crisis, parliamentary question reveals

Ankara sent note to London over basketball team’s visa crisis, parliamentary question reveals
Project introduces 98 women to diving in Antalya

Project introduces 98 women to diving in Antalya
Lake Marmara dries up, villagers call for action

Lake Marmara dries up, villagers call for action
WORLD EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

Brussels on Tuesday proposed that EU states extend the right of Ukrainian refugees to stay in the bloc for another year to March 2026, as Russia's war ravages their homeland.

ECONOMY Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country's first offshore project.
SPORTS Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.
﻿