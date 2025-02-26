AI boom shrinks interest in computing disciplines

Melike Çalkap – ISTANBUL

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has led to a noticeable shift in computer engineering, software engineering and mathematics enrollment trends in the country, with experts warning of shrinking job opportunities in traditional coding roles.

According to official data, computer engineering was one of the most sought-after fields in 2023, with nearly 294,000 applicants competing for 15,012 available seats. However, in 2024, applications plummeted to 173,580, marking a staggering 40.9 percent decrease, educational specialist Salim Ünsal noted.

A similar trend can be observed in mathematics, where applications dropped from 108,452 in 2023 to just 59,599 in 2024 — a nearly 45 percent decline. Software engineering, despite an increase in available seats from 4,859 to 5,402, also saw a dramatic drop in applications, from 87,057 in 2023 to only 49,000 in 2024.

AI demonstrating increasing capabilities in coding and computation not only deters fresh students in such fields but also raises concerns among students already pursuing degrees in these departments, prompting them to question the long-term stability of their careers.

In line with these concerns, Professor Dr. Tunca Doğan from Hacettepe University’s Computer Engineering Department warned that those who fail to adapt to evolving technologies may indeed find themselves struggling in the job market.

"This is because artificial intelligence can already perform the task of a basic software developer. Thus, businesses may cut back on the number of engineers. Individuals, therefore, need to keep a close eye on the field's advancements if they want to thrive in a world where artificial intelligence is growing quickly,” Doğan explained.

He emphasized that in order to advance, students in related fields need to gear up for the days when humans and artificial intelligence would collaborate and act in tandem.

Şahin Gökçearslan, board chairman of an AI and digital transformation association, echoed Doğan’s sentiment, underlining that AI is capable of handling almost 90 percent of software development tasks.

Therefore, according to Gökçearslan, the industry will increasingly demand professionals who excel in creativity — a humane skill that AI has yet to fully master.