Agriculture Ministry denies artificial meat claims

ANKARA

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has denied allegations that the ministry has authorized artificial meat.

"Artificial meat has never been on the agenda of our ministry and never will be. There is no talk of allowing the production of artificial meat. There will not be any legislative work on this issue," Yumaklı said at the National Food Codex Commission meeting, speaking of the allegations that have surfaced time and again.

"We are working to develop livestock farming in our country. Similarly, there is a claim that the ministry allows insect flour in foods. There is no such permission. Our citizens can rest assured," he added.

Sharing measures that the ministry is taking towards food safety, Yumaklı said, "We prepare food legislation and inspect 720,000 enterprises. We meticulously examine and evaluate consumer demands. In the last few months, we have made revolutionary changes in the field of agriculture."

"We banned colorants in local products such as cheese halva, palace halva, pulled halva and tahini halva. We banned the use of additives in products such as baklava and kaymak and banned the supply of pomegranate flavored sauce that gives the false impression of pomegranate molasses to the domestic market," he added.

"We banned colorants in the surface coating of dried meat. We made it compulsory to write the product name in the main field of vision so that ice cream is not confused with edible ice products. We reduced the salt content in products such as bread, tomato paste, buttermilk, cheese and dried meat to protect consumer health. We banned the use of added sugar in fruit juice," Yumaklı continued.