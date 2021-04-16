Agriculture minister's plane makes urgent landing, no one hurt

ANKARA

A flight carrying Turkey's agriculture and forestry minister was forced to make an emergency landing in the eastern Malatya province on April 16, but all aboard are reportedly unhurt, said aviation sources.

The plane had to make an emergency landing at Malatya Erhaç Airport about 40 minutes after takeoff due to engine trouble, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the military.

Bekir Pakdemirli had left the capital Ankara for the southeastern Şırnak province on a plane belonging to the Forestry Directorate at 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

Among the nine people on the plane, including two crew members, were a lawmaker of Turkey's ruling AKP, the deputy agriculture and forestry minister, and other officials.



