Agriculture and food exports generate $12.2 billion in revenue

Agriculture and food exports generate $12.2 billion in revenue

ISTANBUL
Agriculture and food exports generate $12.2 billion in revenue

Türkiye’s agriculture, food and drinks industry has generated a total of $12.23 billion in export revenues in the first six months of 2023.

The industry’s imports, on the other hand, amounted to $12.46 billion, according to the Federation of Food and Drink Industry Associations (TGDF).

Export and imports rose 1 percent and nearly 18 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

In June alone, the industry’s export revenues stood at $1.82 billion, pointing to an annual decline of 14.7 percent, while imports fell 8.1 percent to $1.64 billion.

In the first half of 2022, the industry posted foreign trade surplus of $1.7 billion, but in the same period of this year it produced a trade gap of $230 million. The sector posted trade deficits in May and June.

Flour was the sector’s top export product with revenues at $683 million, followed by sunflower oil at $494 million and hazelnut at $456 million.

Türkiye spent $2.3 billion on wheat imports, while soybean imports amounted to $1 billion. Crude sunflower oil imports cost the country $917 million.

Türkiye paid $1.65 billion for the wheat it imported from Russia and another $608 million for the Ukrainian wheat.

The largest supplier of soybean was Brazil at $579 million, while Ukraine was the main supplier of sunflower oil at $572 million.

Iraq was the largest export market for the sector with shipments to this country generating $1.4 billion in revenues. Germany and Russia came second and third at $889 million and $884 million, respectively. The U.S. - $825 million - and Italy - $401 million - were other major export markets.

Turkish, Economy, agricultural production,

TÜRKIYE Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

    Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

  2. Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

    Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

  3. Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

    Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

  4. Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

    Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

  5. Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

    Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow
Recommended
China reports biggest drop in exports since 2020

China reports biggest drop in exports since 2020
EU opens probe into $20 billion Adobe merger

EU opens probe into $20 billion Adobe merger
Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list
Additional charge imposed on some gold, jewelry imports

Additional charge imposed on some gold, jewelry imports
New period of dialogue on trade begins with EU: Ministry

New period of dialogue on trade begins with EU: Ministry
Gov’t aims to bring inflation down to single digits in 2026, says VP Yılmaz

Gov’t aims to bring inflation down to single digits in 2026, says VP Yılmaz
WORLD Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.

ECONOMY Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies have made it to the prestigious Defense News 100 list for 2023, all climbing up on the ladder from the previous year’s rankings with three of them climbing from the previous year while one entering the list for the first time.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.