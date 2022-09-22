Agricultural input prices up 1.3 percent

Agricultural input prices up 1.3 percent

ANKARA
Agricultural input prices up 1.3 percent

The monthly increase in the agricultural input prices index slowed from 7.9 percent in June to 1.3 percent in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Input prices in the agriculture sector rose by 133.4 percent year-on-year in July, easing from 135 percent in the previous month.

The sub-index for the cost of goods and services, which increased 8.3 percent in June, advanced 0.71 percent month-month, for an annual rise of 142 percent, while the monthly increase in the index for the goods and services contributing to agricultural investments accelerated from 4.57 percent to 6.44 percent. The annual rise in those goods and services climbed from 72.3 percent to 82.2 percent.

The cost of fertilizers increased by 6.47 percent month-on-month and by 235 percent from a year ago. Animal feed costs were up 1.22 percent for an annual increase of 145 percent.

Veterinary expenses grew 2.3 percent in July from June while the increase compared with the same month of 2021 was 33.9 percent, TÜİK data showed.

The index for plant protection and pesticides increased by 3 percent on a monthly basis and rose by 105 percent year-on-year.

Non-residential farm building costs exhibited an increase of 6.2 percent in July, bringing the annual rise for this item to 112 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 0.85 percent in August from July, according to the latest inflation data from TÜİK. The annual rise in food prices was 90.3 percent.

agricultural production, Economy,

WORLD Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

    Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

  2. Russia may launch direct flights to Turkish Cyprus

    Russia may launch direct flights to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors

    Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors

  4. Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

    Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

  5. UN to promote Turkish first lady’s ‘Zero Waste Project’

    UN to promote Turkish first lady’s ‘Zero Waste Project’
Recommended
UK four-day working week trial largely positive: data

UK four-day working week trial largely positive: data
ECB determined to stop inflation becoming ‘embedded’

ECB determined to stop inflation becoming ‘embedded’

Turkish Airlines working to boost medical tourism with US

Turkish Airlines working to boost medical tourism with US
Demand for houses weakens after gov’t unveils projects

Demand for houses weakens after gov’t unveils projects
Rate hikes: a double-edged sword for central banks

Rate hikes: a double-edged sword for central banks
SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk
WORLD Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines working to boost medical tourism with US

Turkish Airlines working to boost medical tourism with US

Turkish Airlines has launched a program to hold weekly “medical tours” from the U.S. that will cost $5,000.
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.