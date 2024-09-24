Afyonkarahisar to be promoted as '2nd Cappadocia' in tourism push

Umut Erdem – AFYONKARAHİSAR

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has unveiled a strategic plan to promote the western province of Afyonkarahisar, home to the stunning Phrygian Valley, as the "second Cappadocia," aiming to establish the region as Türkiye’s next major tourist destination.

Known for its unique rock formations and fairy chimneys bearing resemblance to the Cappadocian landscape, the Phrygian Valley has long attracted local tourists, but new efforts are being made to attract a larger influx of foreign tourists.

As part of the initiative, the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) recently introduced the region to key representatives from travel agencies abroad. Their goal is to boost foreign tourism and increase the average stay of visitors, which currently stands at two days. Around 90 percent of current visitors to the city are domestic tourists, TGA officials pointed out.

The ministry has ambitious plans to extend the stay of tourists to at least three days and increase occupancy rates to 75 percent, particularly targeting the low season between November and March.

“The average stay of visitors is just two days. If we can increase this to three days, the number of tourists will rise by 50 percent. It’s critical to extend their time here,” said Yunus Altın, the provincial director of culture and tourism.

Hoteliers in the city, which offers 11 five-star hotels and over 25,000 beds, face challenges due to low international visibility. The ministry aims to change this by promoting the Phrygian Valley through balloon tours, nature excursions and cultural events.

To that end, contacts have already been established with travel agencies from countries such as South Korea, Germany, Russia and the UAE, with meetings between tourism officials and foreign representatives set to continue until 2025.

In particular, these initiatives will focus on showcasing the thermal resorts for which the region has become famous.

“Türkiye’s best thermal baths are in this region. Our challenge is the lack of international visitors. We’ve started serious efforts to boost our visibility abroad, and it would be great if we could raise the occupancy rate to 75 percent,” Ünal Özgen, a hotel manager, stated.

In addition to improving tourism, the ministry also plans to integrate educational programs into its strategy. One major project involves encouraging student tours from every province in Türkiye.

The tours are planned for Kocatepe, a nearby town steeped in historical significance as the site of the Great Offensive led by modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1922.

Officials are optimistic that the combination of historical significance, natural beauty, wellness facilities and well-planned tourism infrastructure could make the Phrygian Valley the next big attraction for global travelers.