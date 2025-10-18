Africa’s trade corridors create opportunities for investors

Africa’s trade corridors create opportunities for investors

ISTANBUL
Africa’s trade corridors create opportunities for investors

Trade corridors in Africa offer tremendous opportunities for investors, bringing together investment, human resources, know-how, and digitalization.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF), hosted by the Turkish Trade Ministry in Istanbul, Eric Melet, CEO of Africa Global Logistics (AGL), said that the firm employs over 15,000 of its 23,000 workers in these trade corridors.

The forum, coordinated by the African Union (AU) and organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), with Anadolu as its global communications partner, is being held this year under the theme “Leveraging Türkiye-Africa Relations for Mutual Gains.”

Melet stated that, for instance, to reach and effectively serve the Democratic Republic of Congo, the route through East Africa, particularly the Tanzania route, can be used, as well as the South African route and the West Africa route, such as the Lobito Corridor, where AGL operates the port.

He emphasized that finding the right business model is vital in investing in the African private sector, noting that there have been a number of unprofitable projects.

Melet stated that the AGL invests around $600 million in its assets in Africa every year, but human resources are just as important as financing. He said Africa boasts a large talent pool, but it is key to train them and ensure growth with investment.

He mentioned that West, South, and East Africa corridors are favorable for investments, but railway investments, in particular, should be increased more as railways make up a large portion in accelerating the growth of corridors.

Melet emphasized that the investment Africa receives does not meet the continent’s annual investment needs, but Turkish firms have the know-how, capacity, and geopolitical and historical ties to close the gap.

He added that Africa needs Türkiye as a partner and investor, which is why the AGL has invested in Türkiye as the first country outside of Africa that the firm has invested in, noting that the firm has a dedicated logistics team in the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

    Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

  2. Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November

    Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November

  3. Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’

    Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’

  4. Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum

    Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum

  5. Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike

    Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike
Recommended
Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’

Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’
Turkish first lady calls for permanent UN Zero Waste mechanism

Turkish first lady calls for permanent UN Zero Waste mechanism
FM: Türkiye ready to act as guarantor if Gaza truce yields two-state deal

FM: Türkiye ready to act as guarantor if Gaza truce yields two-state deal
Drug-related deaths in Türkiye surge by 42 pct last year: Report

Drug-related deaths in Türkiye surge by 42 pct last year: Report
Çanakkale official calls for protection of war relics sold in markets

Çanakkale official calls for protection of war relics sold in markets
Spain probes Istanbul-born clothing titans death as homicide: Media

Spain probes Istanbul-born clothing titan's death as homicide: Media
WORLD Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Tufan Erhürman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), has won the presidential election in the Turkish Cyprus with 62.76 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results announced by the electoral authority on Oct. 19 evening.
ECONOMY Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

As gold prices soar to unprecedented heights, Turkish families are rushing to invest their savings in the precious metal, triggering shortages of small bars and coins across Istanbul’s bustling Grand Bazaar and Kuyumcukent, a massive jewelry production and trade complex located in Istanbul.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿