Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight

  • August 29 2021 10:21:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
An Afghan woman successfully gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the middle of an evacuation flight operated by Turkish Airlines.

After leaving her stopover in Dubai, Soman Noori, 26, gave birth at an altitude of 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) in Kuwaiti airspace at 0100GMT, said a statement by Turkey's national flag carrier on Aug. 28.

The baby girl was named "Havva" by the cabin crew, which assisted in the birth on the flight, which evacuated Afghan citizens working in Afghanistan to the UK.

After the pregnant passenger told the cabin crew about her labor pains, the crew asked whether there was a doctor on board.

As no doctor was available, “cabin crew facilitated the birth in line with their training," the statement said.

After landing in Kuwait as a precaution, the aircraft continued its journey towards their destination Birmingham, England, with the baby and her family.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 372 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 325 worldwide destinations, including 275 international and 50 domestic.

