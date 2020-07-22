Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

  • July 22 2020 09:27:00

Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

GHAZNI-Agence France-Presse
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

An Afghan girl shot dead two Taliban fighters and wounded several more after they dragged her parents from their home and killed them for supporting the government, officials said.    

The incident happened last week when insurgents stormed the home of Qamar Gul, a teenager from a village in the central province of Ghor.     

The fighters were looking for her father, the village chief, local police head Habiburahman Malekzada told AFP.    

Her father was a government supporter, which is why the Taliban fighters went to his house and dragged him out, Malekzada said.    

When his wife resisted, the Taliban fighters killed the couple outside their home, Malekzada said.    

"Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others," he said.    

Gul is aged between 14 and 16, according to different officials. It is common for many Afghans to not know their precise age.    

Several other Taliban fighters later came to attack her house, but some villagers and pro-government militiamen expelled them after a gunfight.  

Afghan security forces have now taken Gul and her younger brother to a safer place, said Mohamed Aref Aber, spokesman to the provincial governor.    

Since the incident, social media networks have been flooded with praise for Gul's "heroic" act.    

A photograph of Gul, wearing a headscarf and holding a machinegun across her lap has gone viral in the past few days.    

"Hats off to her courage! Well done," wrote Najiba Rahmi on Facebook. "Power of an Afghan girl," wrote another Facebook user Fazila Alizada.    

"We know parents are irreplaceable, but your revenge will give you relative peace," said Mohamed Saleh in his post on Facebook.    

The Taliban regularly kill villagers who they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.    

In recent months, the militants have also stepped up their attacks against security forces despite agreeing to peace talks with Kabul.

Afghanistan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

    Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

  2. US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

    US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

  3. Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

    Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

  4. Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

    Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

  5. Turkey invites foreign leaders for prayers at Hagia Sophia

    Turkey invites foreign leaders for prayers at Hagia Sophia
Recommended
China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston
Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles
Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
Ukraine hostage-taker surrenders, bus passengers unharmed

Ukraine hostage-taker surrenders, bus passengers unharmed
Tackling the inequality pandemic: Op-ed

Tackling the inequality pandemic: Op-ed
EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days
WORLD China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

China said on July 22 that the U.S. has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston in what an official called an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-U.S. relations.
ECONOMY Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21

Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21

Turkey's daily electricity consumption hit a new record high with 934,482 megawatt-hours on Tuesday, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on July 22. 
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.