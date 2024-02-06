Afghan authorities capture rare snow leopard 

Afghan authorities capture rare snow leopard 

BADAKHSHAN
Afghan authorities capture rare snow leopard

Afghan authorities captured a rare snow leopard in the country's mountainous northeast and were preparing to release it back into the wild after it reportedly killed dozens of livestock animals, a conservation group said on Feb. 4.

The endangered leopard was captured on the night of Feb. 1 after becoming trapped in a livestock enclosure in the rural Zibak district of Badakhshan province, savaging some 30 animals, the district's deputy governor Abdulrahman Kasra told AFP.

The juvenile leopard was transported to provincial capital Faizabad and was being held at the governor's compound, he added.

The head of the Wildlife Conservation Society office in Badakhshan said a veterinarian had treated a minor injury to the big cat's leg and that it would be released back into the wild.

"The authorities have promised us they will release the leopard back to the Zibak district soon," Khorosh Sahel told AFP.

The mountainous northeast of Afghanistan is one of the few habitats of the elusive leopards, dubbed the "ghosts of the mountains".

They are listed as "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with numbers decreasing due to climate change impacts, habitat loss and poaching.

Experts warn that warmer temperatures can push tree lines higher and prompt farmers to move further up mountains to plant crops and graze livestock, encroaching on snow leopard territory.

In a similar incident last year, some 40 livestock animals were reportedly killed by a snow leopard in Badakhshan.

The farmer whose animals were killed on Thursday said he had sought support from the government after losing his only source of income.

"The animals were the only asset I had to support my family," Ganji Baig said.

Other Zibak residents told AFP they wanted authorities to follow through with the plan to release the leopard.

"I hope the Islamic Emirate will do its utmost to protect wildlife in Badakhshan so its natural heritage will be protected and the snow leopard will not disappear from the province," resident Mir Saeed said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

    UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

  2. AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

    AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

  3. Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence

    Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence

  4. UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

    UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

  5. Russia, China accuse US of stoking Mideast tensions

    Russia, China accuse US of stoking Mideast tensions
Recommended
AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption
Swift wins record Grammy at star-studded gala

Swift wins record Grammy at star-studded gala
Apple’s Argylle, flops with $18 million

Apple’s 'Argylle,' flops with $18 million
Sketch attributed to Michelangelo to be auctioned in New York

Sketch attributed to Michelangelo to be auctioned in New York
A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space

A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space
Fund provides support to music students in quake region

Fund provides support to music students in quake region
WORLD UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA, its embattled agency tasked with helping Palestinian refugees.
ECONOMY Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 of Türkiye's 81 provinces increased in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿