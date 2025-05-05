AFAD volunteer applications quadruple following Istanbul quakes

AFAD volunteer applications quadruple following Istanbul quakes

ANKARA
AFAD volunteer applications quadruple following Istanbul quakes

In the wake of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea on April 23, volunteer applications to the Türkiye’s national disaster management agency have seen a dramatic surge.

Before the quake, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (AFAD) nationwide volunteer system averaged around 200 new applications daily. The figure has since quadrupled to approximately 800 per day.

In the days following the tremors, a total of 5,480 new volunteers registered with the system. With this increase, the number of individuals signed up for AFAD’s volunteer program has reached more than 1,588,000.

AFAD’s structured volunteering model aims to integrate citizens into various phases of disaster management, defining clear roles and enhancing capabilities through targeted training. Volunteers are categorized into three tiers: Basic, support and expert.

A basic AFAD volunteer completes remote training, gains awareness of key disaster response principles and receives introductory knowledge in areas like fire safety, evacuation and first aid.

A support volunteer undergoes in-person training by provincial AFAD directorates or presents certification in fields such as search and rescue, social assistance or medical aid, qualifying them to assist professional teams during emergencies.

Meanwhile, expert volunteers are professionals who offer specialized assistance based on their career expertise. Applicants for both support and expert roles must be at least 18 years old.

quakes,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza
Erdoğan warns against abuse of press freedom

Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media

Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media
Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub

Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub
Turkish navy begins large-scale military drill

Turkish navy begins large-scale military drill
Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader

Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader
EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿