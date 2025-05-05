AFAD volunteer applications quadruple following Istanbul quakes

ANKARA

In the wake of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea on April 23, volunteer applications to the Türkiye’s national disaster management agency have seen a dramatic surge.

Before the quake, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (AFAD) nationwide volunteer system averaged around 200 new applications daily. The figure has since quadrupled to approximately 800 per day.

In the days following the tremors, a total of 5,480 new volunteers registered with the system. With this increase, the number of individuals signed up for AFAD’s volunteer program has reached more than 1,588,000.

AFAD’s structured volunteering model aims to integrate citizens into various phases of disaster management, defining clear roles and enhancing capabilities through targeted training. Volunteers are categorized into three tiers: Basic, support and expert.

A basic AFAD volunteer completes remote training, gains awareness of key disaster response principles and receives introductory knowledge in areas like fire safety, evacuation and first aid.

A support volunteer undergoes in-person training by provincial AFAD directorates or presents certification in fields such as search and rescue, social assistance or medical aid, qualifying them to assist professional teams during emergencies.

Meanwhile, expert volunteers are professionals who offer specialized assistance based on their career expertise. Applicants for both support and expert roles must be at least 18 years old.