AFAD to carry displaced quake survivors for runoff voting

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on May 20 that the units established earlier in a bid to assist displaced earthquake victims returning to their hometowns for the May 14 ballot will continue to work for the second round as well.

The circular sent to the governor’s offices said efforts are underway to meet the demands of those who want to make a round trip from other provinces to the disaster zone, from the disaster zone to other places where they settled temporarily, and between quake-hit provinces.

Technical equipment and personnel support will be provided in case of need to the previously established units within the governor’s offices and sub-offices, it added.

Survivors will be able to obtain the address and contact information of the evacuation points on the website and social media accounts of the governor’s offices.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also prolonged the “democracy ticket” campaign launched to lend help to university students in their return to their hometowns for the elections, announced the party’s youth branch head, Gençosman Kilik.

The applications for the campaign restarted on May 19 will be collected within three days, Kilik said, elaborating that the ticket demands will be met through donations.

The campaign enabled 73,000 students to vote in the first round, he added.

