Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

ISTANBUL

An aesthetician has opened a lawsuit of damages against an eye hospital for wrongly diagnosing her with HIV positive twice, causing her depression and suicidal thoughts.

According to local reports, the 28-year-old woman, identified only by initials C.G., went to an eye hospital for an eyelid operation.

The doctor, identified with the initials L.A., asked her to give blood samples to the hospital’s lab to check whether she had an infection risk after the operation.

The roof fell in when the doctor said the test result showed she was HIV positive. Saying that such a result is “impossible,” she asked for another test. However, the second result was the same again.

After leaving the hospital in tears, she went through days of hard depression.

Upon a friend’s piece of advice, she went to another hospital for a new test. The result was opposite from the first two tests in the eye hospital’s lab.

She was not yet satisfied and had three more tests in three different hospitals. Proving that she was HIV negative with the latest test, she applied to the court and asked for 50,000 Turkish Liras ($3,400) in compensation.

According to the petition, she even thought of committing suicide during the days of depression.