Aegean province seeks new National Lottery millionaire

  • September 16 2021 07:00:00

Aegean province seeks new National Lottery millionaire

DENİZLİ
Aegean province seeks new National Lottery millionaire

Inhabitants in the Aegean province of Denizli are seeking the lucky man whose lottery ticket has hit 212 million Turkish Liras ($25,1 million), the highest prize in the history of the National Lottery.

“As soon as it was announced that the ticket with the lucky numbers was bought from us, people came regularly and asked the identity of the millionaire,” Emrah Onanç, the owner of the dealer, where the unknown lucky man bought the ticket, told Demirören News Agency on Sept. 15.

“It is a great honor for us that we sold the ticket hitting the highest prize of the lottery’s 82 years history, but we do not know the owner of the ticket,” he added.

Onanç has put a sign in front of his store showing that the ticket was bought from him.

The lucky numbers were 9, 12, 20, 25, 41, 89 and the joker number was 76 at the draw on Sept. 13.

“We are happy as if we won the lottery. We really wonder about the ticket owner’s identity,” Onanç noted.

Nevzat Özkan is one such citizen who buys tickets quite often from that dealer.

“I wish I had the ticket with the lucky numbers. But unfortunately, I did not. I will keep buying,” Özkan said, adding that he hopes that the highest prize went to someone in need.”

“We have witnessed the most exciting draw of the National Lottery history,” the National Lottery General Directorate said in a statement on Sept. 14.

Turkey,

ECONOMY Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  2. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  3. Bodrum among world’s best cities list of prominent magazine

    Bodrum among world’s best cities list of prominent magazine

  4. Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

    Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

  5. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed
Recommended
Visually impaired man runs 13 km every day with cane in hand

Visually impaired man runs 13 km every day with cane in hand
Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister

Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister
Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister
Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May

Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May
Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations

Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations
Turkey to convene National Education Council in December

Turkey to convene National Education Council in December
WORLD California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14 handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

Expecting a total amount of nearly $7.5 billion in sales to foreigners this year, the Turkish property market ranks among the top 10 in the world, according to an executive of a sectoral association.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Two Istanbul rivals start their Europa League campaigns on Sept. 16 when Galatasaray hosts Italy’s Lazio in a Group E match and Fenerbahçe visits Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in Group D.