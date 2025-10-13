Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

ADANA
Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

The southern city of Adana, Türkiye’s culinary gem where food thrives round-the-clock, sizzled with flavor this weekend, hosting a vibrant gastronomy festival that showcased its iconic cuisine and bold regional delicacies.

 

From the first light of dawn to the late-night bustle, both locals and visitors can experience a feast of flavors, from the city’s famed "kebabs" to traditional delicacies like "çiğer," "mumbar" and "şırdan."

 

The festival took place alongside the city’s daily culinary rituals. At Kazancılar Çarşısı, where the historic “Ciğerciler sokağı” comes alive with smoke rising from grills, early risers enjoy "çiğer kebap," grilled liver skewers served piping hot.

 

Those preferring a lighter start opt for "sıkma," a flatbread filled with cheese and onion, or "börek," made from thin dough stuffed with savory fillings.

 

Adana’s signature "Adana kebabı," minced lanb seasoned with spices and grilled on skewers, remains a favorite at restaurants across the city, embodying the locals’ enduring passion for meat.

 

As the evening unfolds, "şırdan," made by stuffing one camber of a lamb’s stomach with liver, rice, tomato paste and spices, and "mumbar," a casing filled with bulgur, minced meat and spices, draw crowds well past midnight.

 

Sweet specialties like "halka tatlısı," a deep-fried, ring-shaped sweet made from a simple dough, are available throughout the day.

 

“We start breakfast with liver, eat kebab for lunch, enjoy desserts in the afternoon and return to şırdan at night. Here, love for kebab never ends,” said Cihangir Korkmaz, a local restaurateur.

 

“The city truly lives and breathes food at every house. At night, we take guests to şırdan. They are always delighted,” said Yasemin Dağtekin, a visitor.

 

Festival vendors emphasize that these culinary traditions, many carrying geographical indication status, offer both locals and international visitors a chance to savor Adana’s diverse flavors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

UK unemployment hits highest in over four years
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

    UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

  2. OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

    OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

  3. SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

    SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

  4. Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

    Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

  5. Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

    Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history
Recommended
Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness
Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit
Erdoğans warning derails Netanyahus attendance at Gaza Peace Summit

Erdoğan's warning derails Netanyahu's attendance at Gaza Peace Summit
Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
Top court nixes press ad authoritys sanction power

Top court nixes press ad authority's sanction power
Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies

Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies
Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza

Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza
WORLD Iran says Trumps call for peace at odds with US actions

Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions

Iran said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a peace deal with Tehran was inconsistent with Washington's actions, referring to its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.
ECONOMY UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

Britain's unemployment rate has edged up to the highest level in over four years, official data showed Tuesday, adding to the country's economic strains ahead of the government's annual budget.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿