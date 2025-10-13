Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

ADANA

The southern city of Adana, Türkiye’s culinary gem where food thrives round-the-clock, sizzled with flavor this weekend, hosting a vibrant gastronomy festival that showcased its iconic cuisine and bold regional delicacies.

From the first light of dawn to the late-night bustle, both locals and visitors can experience a feast of flavors, from the city’s famed "kebabs" to traditional delicacies like "çiğer," "mumbar" and "şırdan."

The festival took place alongside the city’s daily culinary rituals. At Kazancılar Çarşısı, where the historic “Ciğerciler sokağı” comes alive with smoke rising from grills, early risers enjoy "çiğer kebap," grilled liver skewers served piping hot.

Those preferring a lighter start opt for "sıkma," a flatbread filled with cheese and onion, or "börek," made from thin dough stuffed with savory fillings.

Adana’s signature "Adana kebabı," minced lanb seasoned with spices and grilled on skewers, remains a favorite at restaurants across the city, embodying the locals’ enduring passion for meat.

As the evening unfolds, "şırdan," made by stuffing one camber of a lamb’s stomach with liver, rice, tomato paste and spices, and "mumbar," a casing filled with bulgur, minced meat and spices, draw crowds well past midnight.

Sweet specialties like "halka tatlısı," a deep-fried, ring-shaped sweet made from a simple dough, are available throughout the day.

“We start breakfast with liver, eat kebab for lunch, enjoy desserts in the afternoon and return to şırdan at night. Here, love for kebab never ends,” said Cihangir Korkmaz, a local restaurateur.

“The city truly lives and breathes food at every house. At night, we take guests to şırdan. They are always delighted,” said Yasemin Dağtekin, a visitor.

Festival vendors emphasize that these culinary traditions, many carrying geographical indication status, offer both locals and international visitors a chance to savor Adana’s diverse flavors.